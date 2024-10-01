Port of Houston dockworkers begin strike over wages and automation

From Maine down to Houston, dockworkers at 36 ports across the eastern U.S. are now on strike for the first time in decades. And the work stoppage could snarl supply chains — leading to shortages and higher prices if it stretches on for more than a few weeks.

Workers began walking picket lines early Tuesday in a strike over wages and automation, even though some progress had been reported in latest contract talks. The contract between the ports and about 45,000 members of the International Longshoremen's Association expired at midnight.

The strike also comes just weeks before next month’s tight presidential election, and could become a factor if there are shortages impacting voters.

At Port Houston, at least 50 workers started picketing around midnight local time carrying signs saying "No Work Without a Fair Contract.”

The U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents the ports, said Monday evening that both sides had moved off of their previous wage offers. But no deal was reached.

The union's opening offer in the talks was for a 77% pay raise over the six-year life of the contract, with President Harold Daggett saying it's necessary to make up for inflation and years of small raises. ILA members make a base salary of about $81,000 per year, but some can pull in over $200,000 annually with large amounts of overtime.

Monday evening, the alliance said it had increased its offer to 50% raises over six years, and it pledged to keep limits on automation in place from the old contract. The alliance also said its offer tripled employer contributions to retirement plans and strengthened health care options.

The union wants a complete ban on automation. It wasn't clear just how far apart both sides are.

In a statement early Tuesday, the union said it rejected the alliance’s latest proposal because it "fell far short of what ILA rank-and-file members are demanding in wages and protections against automation." The two sides had not held formal negotiations since June.

Supply chain experts say consumers won't see an immediate impact from the strike because most retailers stocked up on goods, moving ahead shipments of holiday gift items.

But if it goes more than a few weeks, a work stoppage could lead to higher prices and delays in goods reaching households and businesses.