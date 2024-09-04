Sen. Ted Cruz touts U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsement during stop in San Antonio

Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who is running for re-election in November, announced his endorsement by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce during a news conference at Hotel Emma in San Antonio on Tuesday.

The chamber said it believed Cruz has a better pro small business voting record than his Democratic opponent, Dallas area Congressman Colin Allred.

Neil Bradley, an executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said he expected Cruz to continue that track record. "He's laid out a vision for the future with what he hopes to do with another term in the U.S. Senate," Bradley said. "And so, on that basis, it's a pretty easy call for the U.S. Chamber to give our endorsement to Sen. Cruz."

Cruz thanked the chamber for the endorsement. "All of us here understand jobs don't come from some bureaucrat in a windowless office in Washington D.C. Jobs come from the men and women here. Jobs come from entrepreneurs and small businesses putting capital at risk to meet a need."

Cruz touted his record, including bipartisan legislation designed to increase commerce, such as adding interstate freeways to underserved parts of Texas. He also said he supported additional border bridges to connect Texas and Mexico, the state's biggest trade partner.

In a statement, Allred pointed out that he was previously endorsed by the chamber in past successful runs for his congressional seat.

His campaign added that “Colin Allred will always be a fighter for the Texas business community and their workers. As the most bipartisan Texan in Congress, he’s championed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act and has worked hand in hand with the business community to grow our economy and create Texas jobs. Ted Cruz voted no on these Texas industry priorities because all he cares about is himself.”

The Small Business Administration reported small businesses produce about six out of 10 new jobs created in the U.S. each year.