Rain across San Antonio eases drought; causes minor flooding

Heavy rains flooded some roads and low water crossings in San Antonio on Tuesday morning, especially in the Olmos Park area, according to the National Weather Service.

Vehicles stalled in highwater in Olmos Park and barricades were put up at entrances to Trinity University because of high water on streets.

Several water rescues of motorists because of high water were also reported near I-35 and Loop 410.

More than three inches of rain was reported in the Olmos Park area on Tuesday morning. Other areas of the city received lesser amounts. Up to six inches of rain fell on some spots west of San Antonio.

Many of the heavy rain showers appeared to fall over the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone, and that will help increase the water level in the main source of water for much of the region.

A low-pressure system hovering off the Texas coast helped generate the shower activity. Moderate rain chances remain in the forecast for Wednesday and slight chances remain for Thursday.

Another benefit of the cloud cover and showers are milder temperatures. Highs this week will hover just above 90, while lows will hover just above 70, all slightly below seasonable temperatures.

Even milder temperatures are expected next week as the official arrival of fall on Sept. 22 draws closer. Valleys across the Hill Country could see lows in the upper 50s next week.