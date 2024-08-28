© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Mexico's president 'pauses' relations with U.S. embassy over criticism of judicial reform plan

Texas Public Radio | By Stephania Corpi
Published August 28, 2024 at 10:29 AM CDT
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gesticulating during a briefing conference when talk about journalistic notes from some media outlets that disqualify his government at the National Palace. on May 1, 2024, Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Luis Barron/ Eyepix Group)
Luis Barron
/
Reuters
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador placed diplomatic relations with the U.S. and Canadian embassies on "pause" this week following criticism of his proposed judicial overhaul.

The diplomatic move was directed at the embassies, not at the nations they represent, he explained.

The reforms, which are set to be voted on by Mexico's new Congress in September, could potentially lead to the dismissal of more than 5,000 judges and shift the judicial selection process from one based on qualifications to open elections.

The diplomatic tensions were escalated after U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar described the reforms as a threat to democracy.

Although Salazar later softened his tone, López Obrador criticized the comments as a violation of Mexican sovereignty. He declared the diplomatic pause in effect until the U.S. shows respect for Mexico's independence.

"It’s paused," he said. "We’ll take a pause and take a breather."

He similarly accused Canada of interfering in internal matters. Canada's ambassador has also expressed concerns over the reforms.

Reuters reported that Salazar issued a response to the diplomatic move: "The United States supports the concept of judicial reform in Mexico, but we have significant concerns that the popular election of judges would neither address judicial corruption nor strengthen the judicial branch of the Government of Mexico."

The president’s decision to pause diplomatic relations came amid growing tensions with the U.S. over several issues, including recent developments related to Mexican drug lord Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada.

Stephania Corpi
