West Nile virus found in far West Bexar County; more than 800 homes notified

Another mosquito has tested positive for West Nile Virus in an unincorporated area of Bexar County, according to the county's office of emergency management.

The mosquito was found near Highway 90 and Cagnon Road in Far West Bexar County. It's the third mosquito to test positive for the virus that can cause illness, and in rare cases, death, among humans who are bitten.

Bexar County has increased its mosquito abatement efforts in the area. County crews in fogging trucks are spraying public rights of ways and county parks to eliminate the pests.

"The fogging agent utilized is environmentally safe and effectively eliminates mosquitoes," according to a statement from the Office of Emergency Management, or OEM.

The OEM went door-to-door to 843 homes in the area to distribute preventative information to residents, especially households with small children.

Bexar County County graphic on how residents can rid their properties of mosquitoes that could be carrying West Nile Virus

County officials say residents can learn more about mosquito-borne disease activity including the West Nile virus, at http://www.bexar.org/mosquito.