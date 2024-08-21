Hottest day in a decade in San Antonio is possible on Wednesday

The hottest day in a decade was possible on Wednesday, with a forecast high of 107 degrees, the National Weather Service reported.

A subtropical ridge over New Mexico is making South Texans miserably hot this week by killing rain chances and allowing for little to no breeze.

There was also not a cloud in the sky over downtown San Antonio on Wednesday at lunch time, allowing the sun to cook sidewalks.

The misery is widespread across South Texas, the Hill Country, and the coastal plains. Forecasters issued an excessive heat warning through Wednesday until 9 p.m.

The record high for this date for San Antonio of 105 may fall on Wednesday. Weather service records show the hottest previous day was 105 in June 2013. The all-time record hottest day was 111 on Sept. 5, 2000.

The hottest point of the day on Wednesday was expected to be around 3 p.m.

The good news is the subtropical ridge is expected to move over the Central Plains and Mississippi Valley this week.

While no rain is in the forecast for the remainder of the week, the move by the ridge does mean temperatures will drop closer to seasonal averages or upper 90s by this weekend.

Forecasters said low humidities are also increasing the risk for wildfires.