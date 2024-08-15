San Antonio police chief sways council against Hemisfair curfew

The majority of the San Antonio City Council already appeared to be leaning against a proposed curfew for HemisFair during their Thursday meeting, but it was Police Chief William McManus that drove in the death nail.

District 1 Councilmember Sukh Kaur, who represents the Hemisfair neighborhood, proposed adding the park to the citywide parks' curfew of 11 p.m. after nearby residents complained to her of loitering and late-night drinking. The park is open around the clock now.

But McManus warned the park's location was included in what is expected to be a new hub of hotel and residential space, retail, and entertainment.

"In a park that's in the urban hub of the city with a lot of businesses in there and a lot of other activity, in my opinion, not a good idea," McManus told the council. The city's parks police are headquartered in the park.

When District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte heard that, he quickly questioned the chief again on the issue. "So, we don't believe that a curfew at this park will assist in any way with the public safety in the area, is that right?"

"That's what I'm saying," the chief told Whyte. Whyte then said the chief's comments had swayed him against the idea.

Sensing the lack of council support for the curfew, Mayor Ron Nirenberg asked if there were any objections to tabling all motions on the issue. He heard none — effectively killing it.

"If and when this ever comes back, we need to make sure that it comes before the council as a whole in B Session," he said. "And that if it ever gets further conversation beyond that we schedule some public hearings, but this is clearly not a solution to the challenges we're trying to address, so we've got a lot more work to do."

Kaur offered no public comment in council chambers immediately after the item was tabled.

More than one councilmember said the park should remain open to all residents and tourists to enjoy, even late at night, and for late night bar and restaurant workers to be able to walk through without suspicion.

District 9 Councilman John Courage, who referred to himself as a "romantic," suggested the park should remain open for couples to take a midnight stroll.