Trump plans to announce his VP pick tonight

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for vice president tonight, according to FOX News’ Brett Baier.

The announcement, which Trump had previously come by Monday will end months-long speculation over who would be his running mate.

A few names have been floated as potential contenders, including GOP Senators J.D. Vance, Tim Scott, Marco Rubio; Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Today's schedule includes two official sessions, including screenings of the movie Reagan (which will hit theaters later this summer and stars Dennis Quaid as the 40th president), as well as several events for different state delegations.

Also, after Nikki Haley's spokeswoman said last week that the former candidate would not attend the convention, Haley is now set to take the stage on Tuesday.

You can find the full schedule here.

How to follow from home:

NPR will have live analysis and coverage from Milwaukee on air and in a video livestream starting at 8 p.m. CT. Monday night.

LISTEN: You can listen on many public radio stations

FOLLOW: Keep up with all our election coverage, including updates from the RNC and live streams in the NPR App's Elections Tab.

Trump and his campaign are retooling his messaging for the Republican National Convention. The campaign is shifting its message after Saturday’s assassination attempt.

Trump is tweaking his speech to focus more on unity and less on attacking President Joe Biden, according to a source familiar with the campaign’s plans who is not authorized to speak publicly.

Biden, who is also calling for lowering the temperature of political rhetoric, ordered a review of the security plan for the Republican National Convention.

Trump gave a series of interviews to newspapers Monday where he says he’s alive only because he turned his head slightly.

He told the New York Post "I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead."

He says he remembers hearing the whizzing sound before feeling the bullet ripping through his skin.

The Republican National Convention is happening in Milwaukee four years after the Democratic National Convention was mostly canceled here due to COVID-19. Milwaukee’s preparations for the DNC in 2020 made it “turnkey” ready for the RNC, according to city officials who lobbied for the RNC in 2024.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, a Democrat, supported the RNC coming to Milwaukee because of its potential economic benefits. The city’s tourism arm, VISIT Milwaukee, estimates the RNC could bring $200 million in spending to Milwaukee.

Another selling point for Milwaukee is Wisconsin’s role as a swing state in presidential elections. In 2020, Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes. Both Democrats and Republicans are working to boost their margins in Wisconsin ahead of the November election.

Ripon, Wisc., is known as the birthplace of the Republican Party.

NPR's Franco Ordoñez, Emily Alfin Johnson WUWM and Wisconsin Public Radio contributed to this report.