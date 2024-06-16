© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bexar County Appraisal District runoff election results

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published June 16, 2024 at 9:54 AM CDT
Bexar County Appraisal District Office
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
Texas Public Radio
Bexar County Appraisal District Office

A runoff for the first ever elected positions on the Bexar Appraisal District’s board of directors was held on Saturday.

In place 2, Erika Hizel beat out Stephen Spears with a 64 percent lead.

In Place 3, Boerne Stage Airport founder Robert Bruce won with 53 percent of the vote over retired CIA and Army reserve officer G.L. “Larry” Lamborn.

Place 1 was decided in the May election, with Naomi Elizabeth Miller taking the spot.

The newly elected positions are designed to give the public more influence in the process of property valuation.

It marks the first time Texas residents could elect the people overseeing property tax appraisals.

Voters approved the new elections for many appraisal district boards last year as part of a measure to cut over $12 billion in property tax cuts.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesBexar County Appraisal DistrictTPR
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton