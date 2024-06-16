Bexar County Appraisal District runoff election results

A runoff for the first ever elected positions on the Bexar Appraisal District’s board of directors was held on Saturday.

In place 2, Erika Hizel beat out Stephen Spears with a 64 percent lead.

In Place 3, Boerne Stage Airport founder Robert Bruce won with 53 percent of the vote over retired CIA and Army reserve officer G.L. “Larry” Lamborn.

Place 1 was decided in the May election, with Naomi Elizabeth Miller taking the spot.

The newly elected positions are designed to give the public more influence in the process of property valuation.

It marks the first time Texas residents could elect the people overseeing property tax appraisals.

Voters approved the new elections for many appraisal district boards last year as part of a measure to cut over $12 billion in property tax cuts.