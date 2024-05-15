A closer look at the pink, sparkly 1984 Dallas Lowrider La Mera Mera

It’s not a hobby. It’s a lifestyle – a family legacy.
Mercedes Mata is one of the youngest lowriders in Dallas, and now the youngest one to be showcased at the first lowrider exhibition in the Bullock Texas State History Museum. Her rose gold, glittery 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo La Mera Mera stole the hearts of many after she debuted on the streets of Dallas. Footage of the car went viral online and Mata began allowing people to book the car for events and photoshoots.
For Mata, La Mera Mera isn’t just a car, it’s a symbol of family and unity.
The customized La Mera Mera, with updated set-ups and freshly dipped chrome, now sits at the Bullock museum until September.