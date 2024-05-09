Manhunt underway for gunmen who riddled bullets into a Northeast Bexar County home full of children

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office searched for two suspects on Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a Northeast Bexar County home full of children riddled with bullets and fatally wounded a 4-year-old girl.

Four others in the home in the 6700 block of Windsor Hill, including three other children under the age of 10, were critically wounded in the incident around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff said all five victims were transported to the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The home's subdivision is located near Loop 410 and Walzem Road.

Video from a home security camera captured images of the men come from around the corner of the house, walk within 10 to 15 feet in front of it, and then they opened fire simultaneously.

"They just, for the lack of a better term, just Swiss cheesed the front of that house," Salazar explained. "It's a miracle that we're not dealing with five dead bodies right now."

He added that an organized crime unit is investigating the shooting. He described the shooting as "targeted."

Salazar explained that the weapons involved were high-capacity rifles, but in the immediate aftermath of the shooting was unsure of the calibers involved. Salazar said it appeared 20 to 25 shots had been fired into the home.

The sheriff said the suspects were apparently traveling in what he called a gray vehicle.

In Texas, the killing of a child under the age of 10 is considered a capital murder case, which carries the death penalty.