2024 Great Texas Air Show runs all weekend at JBSA-Randolph

Premium seating has sold out for the 2024 Great Texas Air Show at JBSA-Randolph, but organizers said free general admission is still available on Saturday and Sunday until the base reaches capacity.

The gates open at 9 a.m. both days, and the flying starts at 11 a.m.

Organizers also said the public should be aware that an unofficial Facebook page is falsely representing itself as the air show's source of information.

But it's a scam with the likely motive to make financial gains from the air show. Any tickets purchased after March 20 are likely part of the same scam.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headline the acrobatic demonstrations.

Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Jeffrey "Simmer" Downie said the Thunderbirds rigorously train to perform such close mid-air encounters — including the world-renowned "Diamond" formation.

He said the F-16 jets in the Diamond are often just inches or feet apart.

"The Diamond is sometimes flying 18 inches apart," Downie said. "Often times, we've got wing overlap of eight to 10 feet, so you can't miss, and its exhilarating. It will humble you, really, really quickly. But that's why we practice so much — so we can put on these safe demonstrations for the air show communities."

There are also demonstrations by a C-17 Globemaster and C-5M Super Galaxy, a B1-B Lancer, minijets, the Marine Corps F-35B, B-25 vintage bombers, and a recreation of the attack on Pearl Harbor, among many other events.

There are also about three dozen static aircraft and other displays on the ground, including a P-51D, an M1A1 Abrams tank, an Apache AH-64, a UH-60 Black Hawk, and a Chinook MH-47.

Here is a list of all the prohibited items visitors must not bring for the air show:



Weapons (regardless of permit) includes firearms, knives, multi-tools, pepper spray, stun guns, etc.)

Non-clear backpacks (small diaper bags OK)

Remote control devices (cars, planes, drones)

Ice chests/coolers

Pets (other than service animals)

Glass containers

Bicycles, rollers skates/roller blades, scooters, skateboards, Segway style human transporters

Fireworks or flammable liquids

Laser pointers

Tents, portable/temporary awnings/cabanas

Outside food and beverages