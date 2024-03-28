© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eclipse watchers hope for clear skies but view ahead remains cloudy

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published March 28, 2024 at 12:49 PM CDT
Sun and clouds
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Sun and clouds

Will eclipse day be sunny, cloudy or rainy? Long-range forecasts beyond eight to 10 days are considered wild guesses, and weather forecasters can’t usually predict local weather conditions with any degree of accuracy more than 24 to 48 hours out.

Beyond that, you enter Farmer's Almanac territory.

Computer models such as the National Weather Service's Global Forecast System model and the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecast model, commonly referred to as the American Model and the European Model, are only 50% accurate beyond 10 days.

8-14 Day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center
NOAA
/
National Weather Service
8-14 Day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The most recent predictions from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, an arm of the National Weather Service, show that Texas has a 33 to 40% probability of above normal precipitation during the time frame of the total eclipse.

Predictions from some commercial weather services have gone so far as to peg San Antonio’s rain chances at 57% on eclipse day.

TPR will continue to update this forecast between now and April 8.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesSolar EclipseTexas WeatherclimateNational Weather Service
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton