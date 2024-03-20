Two major medical facilities open on 1604 in San Antonio's Far West and Northwest sides

The Baptist Hospital System reached a major milestone on Wednesday with its new $300 million medical facility at Westover Hills.

Tenants began moving into the medical office building at the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital-Westover Hills near Loop 1604 and Wiseman Boulevard.

Next door, a full-service hospital with 100 beds should be open by the end of June.

CEO Brady Phillips said it will offer emergency care, including to patients arriving by medical helicopter.

"We'll be the farthest hospital on the West Side of San Antonio, so we're not only taking care of that community and Westover Hills and broader area, but we certainly think there's a lot of need to our rural communities to our west, Medina County, southwest — really, all the way to the border," he said.

Phillips said the Baptist footprint of its local emergency rooms now covers San Antonio and New Braunfels.

Earlier this week, UT Health San Antonio formally opened a five-story outpatient and surgery center.

The facility near Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway will serve a growing Northwest Side.

UT Health San Antonio Acting President Dr. Robert Hromas said specialty care, including for patients with more than one ailment, is made more convenient under one roof.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR New UT Health medical facility

"We will have all the specialists right here in one building that are instantaneously in communication with each other, with their cell phones, using a secure, private electronic medical record."

Dr. Robert Leverence, the executive director of UT Health physicians, said patients will not need to journey into the medical center for a lot of services now.

"It's full service. Not only do we have specialty care as just mentioned — otolaryngology, gyn, ophthalmology ... but primary care as well," he explained.

The facility also offers outpatient surgeries.