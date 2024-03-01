North Texas firefighters deploy to the largest fire in state's history

Local firefighters have been deployed to the Texas Panhandle to assist with the Smokehouse Creek Fire, now the largest blaze in state history. The Texas A&M University Forest Service estimated more than 1 million acres have burned.

The Forest Service sent out new requests for assistance with the wildfires. Among those answering the call are the Denton Fire Department and Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.

Five Denton firefighters, one brush truck and one chief vehicle headed to Randall County on Thursday morning.

They’ll be joining Strike Team 24-118 with firefighters from Justin and departments in other counties. They expect to be deployed for up to two weeks.

Another firefighter and paramedic, Andrew Crudgington, from Denton County ESD 1, deployed to Hutchinson and Moore counties Wednesday.

Two additional ESD 1 members are on standby to deploy as a wildland paramedic unit with the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force.

Two people were killed in the fires in Hemphill County and Hutchinson County, The Texas Tribune reported Thursday evening.

Due to cooler conditions, the Texas A&M Forest Service said, the fire will be less resistant to suppression efforts Thursday than earlier this week. But strong winds Saturday and Sunday could increase wildfire activity.

Active wildfires:

Smokehouse Creek Fire, Hutchinson County, estimated 1.07 million acres, 3% contained (the 687 Reamer Fire merged with Smokehouse Creek)

Windy Deuce Fire, Moore County, estimated 142,000 acres, 30% contained

Grape Vine Creek Fire, Gray County, estimated 30,000 acres, 60% contained

Magenta Fire, Oldham County, estimated 2,500 acres, 65% contained

Contained wildfires:

W Creek Fire, Moore County, 650 acres

Cass 0347 Fire, Cass County, 6 acres

Upshur 0341 Fire, Upshur County, 1.5 acres

Nacogdoches 0343 Fire, Nacogdoches County, 1 acre

Newton 0345 Fire, Newton County, 1.5 acres

Orange 0346 Fire, Orange County, 80 acres

The record for largest fire in Texas history was previously held by the East Amarillo Complex fire, which burned 907,245 acres in 2006.

