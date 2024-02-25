Three West Texas billionaires are pushing Texas to the far-right

Three West Texas billionaires have quietly taken over Republican politics in the state, and have begun to swing Texas to the far right. Tim Dunn, Farris Wilks and Dan Wilks have funneled immense resources to politicians who are carrying out their vision of Christian nationalism, but there are many people who've never heard their names.

On this week's edition of "Weekend Insight," TPR's Jerry Clayton talks with Brandon Rottinghaus, professor of Political Science at the University of Houston, about these billionaires’ ever-expanding political influence

This interview has been edited for length and clarity

Clayton: Talk to us about how these three billionaires, Tim Dunn, Farris and Dan Wilks have become so influential in Texas politics.

Rottinghaus: Texas politics has always had a very strong streak of independent, very politically motivated rich people. And so, the ideologies that these individuals, especially people who are quite wealthy, have really made a significant kind of stamp on state politics.

These individuals in particular have a specific philosophy that they believe to be the proper way that Texas should govern itself and the nation to govern itself. It's a very kind of conservative, very right-wing vision. And it's also tempered with a significant amount of Christianity. So, they have a very distinctive vision for what the Republican Party should look like, and therefore what Texas should look like.

Clayton: If you could boil it down, what are the main goals of Dunn and Wilks?

Rottinghaus: Their primary goal is to effectively move the state to a very conservative version of itself. Now, we've seen the state gravitate to a much more conservative wing of the party in the last few years, so that's not something that is that surprising. But this group definitely wants to push it even more so.

So, they'd like a very militarized border. They'd like a very strongly religious orientation in public schools. They'd like to see more school choice. They have a very specific version of how they'd like to see morality play out. So obviously— very anti-abortion.

They're very much against gay marriage. So, a lot of the debates about individuals who are transgender in public schools, how they can access medical care, these are all things that the far-right donor crowd would like to see changed in Texas.

Clayton: The money flows through their political action committee. Can you explain how this works and how it's doled out to politicians?

Rottinghaus: Yeah, it's a pretty thick web. Effectively, what happens in Texas in this case is that these individuals donate a significant amount of money to a particular PAC. This PAC has been run by various people over the years, currently run by a former member of the Texas Legislature, Jonathan Stickland.

And then this PAC effectively doles out those moneys to individuals who are running under the banner of the Wilks-Dunn flag.

Clayton: Can you explain how Dunn and the Wilks brothers score politicians?

Rottinghaus: What they do is to track certain bills that they have as priorities. So these bills can be reducing the tax burden on Texans. It could be about a particular bill on gay marriage, or it could be on transgender sports, these sorts of things.

And what this score card does is really just kind of track the votes for individuals. So, then each person gets a score from zero, which is the worst — you don't support — to 100, which is your perfect score — everything they wanted, effectively those members voted on.

Then when it comes time to either endorsing people in primaries or to giving money to incumbents, they look at these scores and decide how much they're willing to support.

If you're on the right side, you're going to get money, and you're probably in the clear, at least from the kind of shrapnel that's going to come from a political fallout from this. If you're not on that side or deemed insufficiently conservative, then you're probably going to get a primary challenger, and that challenger is probably going to get a pretty hefty sum of money from these far-right donors.

