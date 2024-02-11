A female shooter was killed and a young child and man were injured at a Houston megachurch

A woman in her 30s was shot dead after opening fire inside Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday afternoon.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said a 35-year-old woman accompanied by a 5-year-old child and armed with a long rifle entered the west side of the church building around 1:53 p.m. Sunday. The 5-year-old child and a 57-year-old man were shot during the shooting, he said.

Finner said the woman began to fire upon entering the building and threatened that she also had a bomb. Two off-duty officers working security, one a TABC agent and another a Houston PD officer, quickly responded and shot the woman dead shortly after entering the building.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen said at a press conference Sunday evening. “Of course we’re devastated. We have been here 65 years and had somebody shooting in our church. We don’t understand why these things happen but we know God is in control.”

The nondenominational Christian megachurch is located in the 3700 block of Southwest Freeway in Houston.

Finner said Sunday afternoon that he didn’t want to speculate about her motives.

“We may never know the full story,” Finner said.

Finner was asked if the off-duty officers who fired at the female gunman were also responsible for injuring the child. He said it was too soon to speculate on that, but he would not blame the officers.

“I’m going to put that blame on her,” Finner said.

Videos on X show when the shooting began. It appears there were three to four initial shots, followed by about a dozen shots.

The moment the shooter suspect opened fire at Lakewood Church during a live Spanish service broadcast. pic.twitter.com/F3JlkUhipg — Mask Of Duality (@Maskofduality) February 11, 2024



One person at the scene who spoke with Houston Public Media said he was about to take his baby to the church daycare when he saw security running and heard about an active shooter. That’s when he grabbed his family and ran out of the church.

“We still can’t believe that we were so close to this,” he said. “Let’s pray that there are no deaths.”

Lakewood Church, led by Osteen, asked people to pray for its community in a post to X Sunday. A Spanish language service took place at 2 p.m. around the time of the shooting, according to the church’s website.





“There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood,” the church posted to X. “Law enforcement is on the scene. That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community.”

The scene remained active hours after the incident, Houston police said on X. Footage from television helicopters showed a massive police response and families gathering outside of the church building.

“Traffic is very heavy near and on the service road,” according to police. “Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.”

Houston police said family members were reuniting at the Lifetime Fitness, 1 Healthy Way, near Lakewood Church immediately after the shooting.

Lakewood averages more than 40,000 worshipers at multiple services each weekend. The venue used to be known as The Summit, where the Houston Rockets played from 1975-2003.

Copyright 2024 Houston Public Media News 88.7. To see more, visit Houston Public Media News 88.7.