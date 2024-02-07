Rizo-López Foods recalls more than 60 dairy products due to Listeria contamination

Modesto, California-based Rizo-López Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling more than 60 dairy products because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control report there have been two deaths in Texas and California linked to the outbreak, as well as 23 hospitalizations and 26 illnesses in 11 states.

Healthier individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to a news release from the CDC.

Products also were sold at retail deli counters including, but not limited to, El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.

The recalled products include cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-833-296-2233, which will be monitored 24 hours a day.

