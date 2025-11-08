CPS Energy openly talking about potential rate hike in 2026

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio area's rapid growth has CPS Energy openly talking about a potential rate increase in 2026 to keep up with power demands.

CPS Energy declined an interview opportunity with Texas Public Radio on Friday but did release this statement.

"We have openly discussed the fact that we are in a period of high investment to serve our community with reliable and affordable power for the long term as our population continues to grow," the statement began. "When appropriate, we will continue to have discussions with our owner, the City of San Antonio, our Board of Trustees, and our community about the need for additional rate support," it added.

Any rate hike would have to be approved by the city council. And no amount has been affixed to any rate increase yet.

The last rate hike of a little more than 4% came in 2023.

According to recent U.S. Census figures, if current population trends continue, San Antonio may overtake Philadelphia in the next couple of years to become the 6th largest city in the country.

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation’s largest public power, natural gas, and electric company. It has 970,000 electric and 390,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio and in some areas of seven surrounding counties.

CPS Energy said its energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation’s 20 largest cities. The utility has generated more than $10 billion dollars in revenue for the City of San Antonio since 1942.