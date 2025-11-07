San Antonio's Veterans Day parade kicks off at noon Saturday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio's Veterans Day parade kicks off at noon on Saturday downtown.

The parade will begin at Milam Park, travel down Houston Street and then turn onto Jefferson Street and travel just past Travis Park, where it comes to an end.

Either park — as well as Houston or Jefferson Streets — can offer some room for spectators to watch the parade.

Parade organizers said the parade will include colorful floats, military bands, military units, and community organizations.

The free event is put together by the United States Military Parade Association.

The event should draw a large crowd. The Alamo City, also known as Military City U.S.A., is home to 300,000 military veterans and retirees, according to city officials.