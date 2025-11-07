Freezing weather in the Hill Country, and a big chill for San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A cold front is expected to blow into the Hill Country and San Antonio on Saturday.

The National Weather Service reports the front will hit the Alamo City by Saturday night.

Highs in San Antonio on Monday and on Veterans Day on Tuesday will be in the lower 60s and 70s, respectively.

The low Monday morning in the Alamo City will be around 40 and then dip into the upper 30s on the morning of Veterans Day.

The Hill Country will see temperatures around freezing or a little below on Monday and Tuesday morning. The colder morning will be on Tuesday with a low of 30 forecast in Kerrville and a low of 31 in Fredericksburg.

The front will be dry with gusty winds. Due to drought conditions and low humidity, those gusty winds will increase the risk for wildfires.

Sunday and Monday will be especially windy across the Hill Country and South Texas. Winds of 30 or 35 miles per hour will persist during the day and then settle down at night.

Another warming trend is expected to follow the cold front as rollercoaster temperatures continue.