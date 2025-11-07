Revised tax statements headed to Judson, East Central ISD residents

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Revised tax statements will be mailed out this month to property owners in the East Central and Judson Independent School Districts after voters in both districts voted down tax hikes on Nov. 4 at the polls.

“Both school districts adopted a tax rate which exceeded the maximum tax rate and required an election be held for approval," Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti said. "Voters in both school districts rejected the tax increase. As a result, the tax rate will now be rolled back to the voter-approval tax rate."

Uresti said property taxpayers who already paid their taxes or those on property tax payment plans do not need to worry either.

"For property owners who already paid their school taxes in full at the higher tax rate, my office will issue refunds for the difference," he said. "For property owners participating in any of the several payment plans we offer, the remaining payments will be adjusted accordingly."

Payments may be made online by credit card or e-check directly from a checking account at www.bexar.org/tax, or by phone with a credit card by calling 1-888-852-3572. Credit card services will be added a processing fee of 2.1%.

Uresti said anyone with additional tax questions can contact his office at 210- 335-2251 or visit www.bexar.org/tax.

Residents can also pay a visit to the downtown property tax office for assistance.