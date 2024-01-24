CPS Energy rate hike takes effect Feb. 1

CPS Energy's 4.25% rate increase on gas and electric bills takes effect on Feb. 1.

The city-owned power company reported the typical customer will see an average $4.45 monthly increase — or an annual increase of more than $53.

CPS Energy officials said the increase will generate $85 million to be spent on replacing aging infrastructure to reduce the likelihood of future outages.

It will also be spent on expansion to keep up with future demand. The utility reported San Antonio and the surrounding area could grow by 30% by 2030.

Technology and security upgrades are also planned, including to cyber security.

CPS Energy also explained that the utility will need to invest in future workforce development since 30% will be eligible for retirement over the next five years, and another 30% will have less than two years left in their roles.

Anyone who needs bill payment assistance can check out budget payment options and other assistance at cpsenergy.com/assistance or call 210-353-2222.

CPS Energy has more than 930,000 electric and more 381,000 natural gas producers in the San Antonio area and seven adjoining counties.

The utility said its energy bills ranked among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities.

It has also generated $9 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio in the last 80 years.