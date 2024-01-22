© 2024 Texas Public Radio
U.S. Postal Service weighs consolidation of some South Texas mail operations

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published January 22, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST
The U.S. Postal Service has announced plans to consider the consolidation of some mail processing facilities in Corpus Christi and McAllen into the mail processing operations in San Antonio, according to a public notice.

The move is part of a 10-year Delivery for America (DFA) strategic plan to improve mail and package processing, logistics, and delivery networks of the postal service.

The DFA plan is a $40 billion investment to make the postal service a "high performing, world-class" logistics and delivery provider.

The public notice points out the review of operations will not result in any facility closures or layoffs.

Postal officials said it is highly likely it may be determined moving some operations to San Antonio is a good business decision.

But it is also highly likely the mail processing facilities in Corpus Christi and McAllen will be modernized and repurposed as local processing centers, as sorting and delivery centers, or both.

Postal officials said those improvements will also result in improved employee amenities and a better working environment.

Public input will be considered as part of the review. Comments on the Corpus Christi facility can be submitted here and for the McAllen facility here.

Brian Kirkpatrick
