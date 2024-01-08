Pacific cold front first of 3 weather disturbances sweeping toward San Antonio, all packing gusty winds

A Pacific cold front collided with warm moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to trigger some showers early Monday for San Antonio.

There's a chance it could trigger a few more showers as it completes its passage through the San Antonio area by late Monday afternoon. There's a slight risk of severe storms possible east of a Fredericksburg to New Braunfels to Yorktown line, according to the National Weather Service.

The front and a low-level jet stream will stir up sustained winds of 20-35 miles per hour and occasional gusts in excess of 50-miles per hour across South Texas and the Hill Country from Monday afternoon until Tuesday after the lunch hour. Forecasters warned residents to secure lighter outdoor items, such as patio furniture, that could be blown over.

Daytime highs will dip into the 50s on Tuesday. Lows in the 30s are expected by early Wednesday morning, but most of San Antonio should dodge a freeze.

Temperatures will warm to around 60 on Wednesday and Thursday before the next upper-level low arrives by late Thursday or early Friday. It will kick up winds again but is not expected to bring any rain. It will cool daytime highs back into the 50s for Friday.

A stronger front is expected to arrive by late Sunday and could bring the coldest weather seen this winter for the San Antonio area.

Forecasters said conditions west of San Antonio are very fire prone with lower humidities and gusty winds this week.