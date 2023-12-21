Christmas Day in Texas will be snow free and mostly dry and warm

Santa Claus may want to consider wearing his red suit with short sleeves and shorts when he comes to Texas for Christmas.

A white Christmas is not likely anywhere in Texas and in a lot of places across the country, according to Mark White, a long-range forecaster with the National Weather Service.

"Even some areas that regularly see white Christmases won't see one this year, unfortunately. And of course, down here in Texas, you know we've never seen a white Christmas in Austin or San Antonio and that's likely to remain unchanged this year."

Snow is most likely in Alaska, the Front Range of the Rockies, and the Northern High Plains of the U.S.

Weather forecasters said most of Texas will be cloudy and dry on Christmas Day. Southeast Texas, including Houston, may see a few showers on Christmas Day.

The sunniest spots in the state on Christmas Day will be in Far West Texas, including El Paso.

Highs on Christmas Day will be in the 40's across the Panhandle, including Amarillo. Highs will be in the 50's across the South Plains, including Lubbock, and across the Permian-Basin, including Midland-Odessa, and in Far West Texas around El Paso.

Highs will be in the 60s in North Texas, including Dallas-Fort Worth, and in Houston.

Highs will be just below 70 in Austin and San Antonio and around 80 along the border, including Brownsville.

Lows late Christmas night will range from the 20s in the Panhandle to near 60 in the Rio Grande Valley.