Cold front will bring chilly temperatures and gusty winds to San Antonio

A cold front is expected to push into the San Antonio area during the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday.

The National Weather Service reported that urban areas of San Antonio should just dodge freezing temperatures early Monday morning.

But some areas on the outskirts of the city and the Hill Country were expected to see the first freezes of the season.

Early morning lows on Monday will dip to 30 in Boerne, 31 in Bulverde, and 32 in Castroville. Lows around 30 were in the forecast for the Hill Country towns of Blanco, Fredericksburg, and Kerrville, and further to the north and northwest.

The weather service said freeze warnings may need to be posted for some parts of the area.

The cold front was not expected to trigger any major precipitation during its passage, but some isolated showers could fall to the far east of San Antonio along U.S. 77.

The weather service encouraged residents of San Antonio and the Hill Country to make sure lighter outdoor Christmas decorations were secure before the cold front arrives.

Sustained winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour were likely by late Saturday afternoon with occasional gusts up to 40 miles per hour.