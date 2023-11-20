While major retailers are gearing up for Black Friday in San Antonio, many will be closed on Thanksgiving
Major retailers are gearing up this week for Black Friday, but many will be closed on Thanksgiving Day—in part to get ready for one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
Major malls like North Star and The Shops at La Cantera will be closed for Thanksgiving, while stores hours will vary at the Forum Olympia Parkway, Ingram Park, Rolling Oaks, and South Park.
So, what else will be open and what will be closed in the Alamo City on Thursday? Here's our list below based on searches of corporate websites:
Open or open with varying hours:
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- Buc-ee's
- Cabela's
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- H-E-B
- Sprouts
- Whole Foods
Closed:
- Academy Sports
- Bath and Body Works
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Dicks Sporting Goods
- Foot Locker
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- J.C. Penney's
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Michael's
- Nordstrum
- Petco
- Pet Smart
- Sam's Club
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joes
- Walgreens, except 24 hour locations
- Walmart
