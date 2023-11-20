While major retailers are gearing up for Black Friday in San Antonio, many will be closed on Thanksgiving

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Major retailers are gearing up this week for Black Friday, but many will be closed on Thanksgiving Day—in part to get ready for one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Major malls like North Star and The Shops at La Cantera will be closed for Thanksgiving, while stores hours will vary at the Forum Olympia Parkway, Ingram Park, Rolling Oaks, and South Park.

So, what else will be open and what will be closed in the Alamo City on Thursday? Here's our list below based on searches of corporate websites:

Open or open with varying hours:



Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Buc-ee's

Cabela's

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

H-E-B

Sprouts

Whole Foods

Closed:



Academy Sports

Bath and Body Works

Best Buy

Costco

Dicks Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

IKEA

J.C. Penney's

Kohl's

Lowe's

Michael's

Nordstrum

Petco

Pet Smart

Sam's Club

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joes

Walgreens, except 24 hour locations

Walmart