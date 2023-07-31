University Health aspires for Women's & Children's Hospital to mark new era in specialized care

San Antonio’s newest hospital dedicated to the unique health care needs of women, babies and children is set to open in August.

The new Women’s & Children’s Hospital is located on the University Health main campus.

It is the first in South Texas dedicated to the unique health care needs of its patients. Special amenities include large labor & delivery and postpartum rooms, a 24/7 pediatric care center and a 24/7 women’s center for OB/GYN emergencies and a breastfeeding support center with customized nutrition for babies.

Construction on the building began in 2019. It has 12 stories and 300 patient beds with the resources to provide care for the lowest and highest-risk patients.

Dr. Michael Gardner, OB-GYN and administrator for the new hospital, said it will provide a nationally-recognized level of care in a way that makes families more comfortable.

For example, University Hospital’s current neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is outstanding but very cramped, he explained.

“We've taken from lessons that we've learned and other people have learned about having an environment that one, provides the highest level of technology, the highest level of care, but also feels welcoming and caring and family-friendly,” Gardner said.

The new home for the Level IV NICU contains 70 beds with rooms for the sickest children plus private rooms where families can spend time with their sick newborns. The hospital’s pediatric floors include its own pediatric intensive care unit plus an oncology unit and a cardiac unit.

Kelsey Sherburne, a pediatrics specialist at University Health, said pulling the pediatric unit out of the main hospital will give caregivers the ability to treat children how they should be cared for.

“The children are kind of their own entity, and they shouldn't be treated and cared for as small adults,” Sherburne said.

The new Child Life Center will provide patients with performances, arts and crafts, pet therapy, gaming, educational areas and a medical playroom.

Another aspect, the SaludArte healing arts program, features art by local, regional and national artists to help with the healing process. The displays range from a floor-to-ceiling aluminum sculpture in the main lobby to colorful wall films and coverings inspired by Texas landmarks on each floor.

Sarah Hernandez / TPR "Nest," 2023, by Michael Szivos of SOFTlab stands over the grand staircase of the new Women's & Children's Hospital at University Health's main campus.

“University Health — our mission is to serve our community and we kept that in mind the whole time we were designing this building,” said Irene Sadante, the chief nursing officer for the new hospital.

Sadante said doctors, nurses and staff had a big hand in the planning of the new hospital, from the family lounges to the new facilities. The facility has its own helicopter dedicated to serving and treating patients throughout South Texas.

The Women’s & Children’s Hospital will be the center of women’s and children’s health care in South Texas, which is something the staff said they are proud of.

“Everything revolves around maternal services, neonatal services as well as pediatric services, and having all of us together in one building will really define the future of our city and our region in terms of women’s and children’s care,” Sadante said.

The Women’s & Children’s Hospital officially opens on Aug. 24. More information on the hospital can be found at SayHello.net .