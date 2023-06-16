City pools open just in time for extended heat wave

San Antonians looking for ways to keep cool during an extended heat wave gripping the area could dive into one of the 23 city pools opening Saturday.

Pool admission is free for residents and visitors. Pool hours vary, but the vast majority are open between 1 and 8 p.m., six days a week. Pools are closed one day a week for maintenance on a rotating basis.

A statement from the city said that pool patrons must follow these rules:



Visitors should only visit the pool when it is officially open and a lifeguard is on duty.

Children ages 10 and under must be accompanied and directly supervised by an adult 18 years of age or older.

All children ages 10 and under who are non-swimmers must be within arm’s reach of an adult when in the water.

Pool participants must wear proper attire designed for swimming. Polyester, lycra or spandex shirts designed for protection from sun exposure are permitted. We ask that patrons refrain from wearing cotton clothing such as t-shirts. Denim clothing and cut offs are not permitted as swimwear.

For children wearing diapers, diapers designed for swimming are required.

Lifesaving vest-type devices designated “U.S. Coastguard Approved” may be worn. Inflatable flotation toys (including arm floats) or other devices are not permitted.

Swim goggles may be used. Masks, snorkels, fins, or mermaid outfits are not permitted.

Kickboards, pull buoys, paddles, fins, may only be used by patrons during lap swimming sessions.

Water and fruit are the only food items that may be brought into the pool area. Coolers are limited to 16 quarts or smaller.

Glass containers are not allowed in the pool facility.

Pets are not allowed. Service animals allowed on pool deck only.

The use of cell phones, cameras, or any device able to save images is prohibited in locker rooms, bathrooms, changing facilities, and in pool. Patrons asked to be respectful of others around them when taking photos on the pool deck area.

Smoking, e-cigarettes, vaping or use of tobacco is prohibited in the pool facility.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reminds residents that swimming pools and outdoor waterways pose a drowning risk, especially for unsupervised children.

"It is the leading cause of death for children, especially young children. It can happen in your own backyard, so you need to be careful," said Dr. Anita Kurian, deputy director of the health district.

Kurian said besides drowning, San Antonians need to protect themselves from the sun's ultraviolet rays that can cause skin cancer whether inside or outside of a pool.

Kurian said don't trust the clouds or even poolside umbrellas to protect you from UV rays.

"UV rays can get you even under an umbrella or even during cloudy days and that's why we say right now when you are stepping out use a good sunscreen," she said.

Kurian said the health district recommends a sun screen with a SPF of 15 or higher.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reminded Americans this month of a rare, but extremely deadly brain-eating amoeba, especially in the South.

The CDC said 39 cases related to Nagleria Fowleri have been reported in Texas since the 1960s, and it's killed 97% of its victims.

Getting water up the nose is how an infection starts. The vast majority of its victims have been young boys who were swimming underwater, diving into water, or dunking one another.

Kurian said prevention includes keeping noses above water, pinching the nose shut, or by wearing a nose clip. The CDC also says swimmers should avoid stirring up bottom sediments where the amoebas can live.

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories to warn residents of the 100 plus degree weather stretching well into next week. High humidity levels and little to no breeze will make it feel 105 degrees or more in the San Antonio area and up to 115 in the Rio Grande Valley region.