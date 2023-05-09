Rainy week brings drought relief to San Antonio and the Hill Country

The San Antonio area and the Hill Country could see flash flooding this week. At least three to five inches of rain is expected to fall by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

But some areas could receive even more from heavier thunderstorms. One model suggested downtown San Antonio could see about seven inches of rain by Sunday.

Forecasters said the rain was generated in part by the convergence of moisture from both the Gulf of Mexico and Pacific Ocean over the region this week.

The flash flooding potential in Bexar County was raised by the recent local rains in April and earlier this month.

The rain will not be a drought buster, but it will certainly bring some badly needed moisture.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reported Bexar County remained in drought conditions.

Heavy rain is in the forecast Friday and this weekend. Now is the time to think about where you would go if flash flooding occurs over your location, especially if you have outdoor plans this weekend! Make sure you have a way to receive warnings and never enter floodwaters. #txwx pic.twitter.com/ZfH6UpcGQj — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 9, 2023

The worst drought conditions, however, were to the west and northwest of San Antonio, in Kendall, Kerr, and Medina counties. The Texas Water Development Board reported Medina Lake was only 5% full.

Pumpers from the Uvalde Pool of the Edwards Aquifer, west of San Antonio, such as water utilities, farmers and ranchers, have been placed under Stage 3 restrictions. That required them to reduce their permitted water allowance by 20%. The Edwards Aquifer Authority announced the restrictions on Monday.

Parts of Medina and Uvalde Counties had received at least one to three inches by Tuesday afternoon.

San Antonio residents remain under Stage 2 restrictions according to the San Antonio Water System, which has turned to other water sources outside of the aquifer to reduce the impact of the drought on consumers.

Under Stage 2, residents can only water their lawns with automatic sprinklers once a week based on their street address. Water hours were also restricted to between 7 and 11 a.m. and 7 and 11 p.m. Hand watering with a hose is allowed anytime.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday at San Antonio International Airport, the city’s rainfall deficit for the year was reduced to an inch and a half. Since Jan. 1, little more than eight inches of rain has fallen at the airport.

Just under a tenth-of-an-inch fell on the airport during a 24-hour period ending at 7 Tuesday morning, the weather service reported.