Rosie Castro confirmed as temporary council member for San Antonio’s District 7

Rosie Castro is the new council person for San Antonio’s District 7 seat after the San Antonio City Council confirmed her temporary appointment.

Castro was one of four applicants to fill the seat after Councilwoman Ana Sandoval resigned. She will serve until a permanent councilperson is elected on May 6.

Castro is a long time Latino civil rights activist and the mother of twins Julian and Joaquin Castro. Julian served as mayor of San Antonio and secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration. Joaquin currently serves as congressman for U.S. House District 20.

Before confirmation, Rose Castro told council members she was committed to working with her now council colleagues during her short time on the dais.

“I’m honored to have your consideration. I promise I will be a team builder and a team person with you, and if we differ then it will be done in a respectful way,” she said.

District 7 comprises neighborhoods around west San Antonio, including Woodlawn Lake, Fredericksburg Road, Bandera Road, Ingram and the far northwest side near Braun Road.

Castro had run for city council several decades ago, before the city had moved to direct election from voters in each council district in 1977.

Julian Castro was present for the swearing in, and he commented on the historic moment for her.

“This moment for my mother is almost 52 years in the making because she ran first for city council in 1971, before single-member districts, before Joaquin and I were born,” Castro said. “I’m here because what I’ve seen for the last 48 years from her has been somebody who has a passion for serving others, somebody who is giving, somebody who is very knowledgeable about all the things we do in local government, and eager and willing and has the time and energy to serve the community.”

Joaquin Castro was unable to be there because he was recovering from a cancer related surgery in Houston.

Rosie Castro is not running for the full term in the District 7 seat — a pledge the city council had requested in the application process from interested candidates. The slate of District 7 candidates on the May ballot includes five people: Sandragrace Martinez, Jacob B. Chapa, Dan Rossiter, Marina Alderete Gavito, and Andrew, “AJ” Luck.