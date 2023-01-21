© 2023 Texas Public Radio
News

City of San Antonio seeks input for improvements at Stinson Municipal Airport

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published January 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
Airplanes_Stinson_TPR20230120.jpg
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Airplanes on the ramp at Stinson Municipal Airport

Plans for potential improvements were recently unveiled at Stinson Municipal Airport. During an open house event, stakeholders and community members got the chance to see 20 years into the future of upcoming changes to the airport.

"It's going to bring growth," said District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran at the event. “It is also a way to bring jobs, and it's just going to continue to be that gem for the South Side. We want to be thoughtful about it. And so that's why we want to kind of get your input.”

“The future of Stinson Municipal Airport is up to us," said Jesus Saenz, the city's director of airports.

Stinson_Airport_TPR20230120.jpg
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Stinson Municipal Airport Terminal


He aded: "That’s why we’ve invited the community to get feedback as we focus on the next 20 years with our Airport Layout Plan. We will continue to improve and develop this treasured airport.”

Funding for the improvements will come from a mixture of sources, including airport users, TXDOT, federal funding from the FAA, and city capital development funds.

Some of the proposed plans include lengthening of runways, new hangars, a fueling facility and a new fixed base operations complex.

Stinson_History_TPR20230120.jpg
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Stinson Airport Historical Marker

The city has teamed with engineering firm Garver for the proposed improvements.

City airport officials said improving Stinson Airport could take some pressure off of San Antonio International Airport as a convenient alternative for business and general aviation.

Stinson Municipal Airport is the second oldest continuously operating general aviation airport in the country, and it has been in operation since 1915.

Tags
News Top StoriesaviationCity of San AntonioStinson Airfield
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
