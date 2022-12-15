© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Jury finds former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published December 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST
Aaron Dean takes the stand to testify on Monday, December 12, 2022, during his trial for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth. Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, is accused of fatally shooting Jefferson in 2019 during an open structure call.
Amanda McCoy
/
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Aaron Dean takes the stand to testify on Monday, December 12, 2022, during his trial for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth. Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, is accused of fatally shooting Jefferson in 2019 during an open structure call.

He was responding to a call from a neighbor, asking someone to check on Jefferson's house because the doors were open into the early hours of the morning on Oct. 12, 2019.

Dean and his partner thought the house was being burglarized, they testified during the trial. They went into Jefferson's backyard, where Dean shot Jefferson through her bedroom window.

Dean's trial began on Dec. 5 after repeated delays.

Dean's defense attorneys argued their client shot Jefferson in self-defense, because he could see her holding a gun through the window. The prosecution said there was no way Dean could have seen the gun, and he botched the call that night.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.

Copyright 2022 KERA. To see more, visit KERA.

Tags
News police shootingFort WorthTop Stories
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is KERA’s Fort Worth reporter.
See stories by Miranda Suarez