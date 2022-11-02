© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Fire destroys legendary San Antonio country music nightspot

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 2, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT
Screenshot of SAFD video of Midnight Rodeo fire.png
SAFD
/
Flames and smoke shooting out the front entrance of Midnight Rodeo

The cause of a predawn three alarm fire that completely destroyed Midnight Rodeo on Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side remains under investigation.

More than 50 fire units responded to the blaze. It was first reported around 4:20 Wednesday morning.

Firefighters contained the fire around 10 a.m., according to Woody Woodward, a spokesman for the San Antonio Fire Department.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting through the roof of the building and its large front entrance.

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before the building collapsed on itself. Fire units were still on the scene as of midday.

No injuries were reported.

Midnight Rodeo closed in 2019 after decades of attracting urban country music fans with cold beer, country music, and hardwood dance floors.

Midnight Rodeo was a haven for two step dance music and line dancing.

