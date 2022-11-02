Fire destroys legendary San Antonio country music nightspot

The cause of a predawn three alarm fire that completely destroyed Midnight Rodeo on Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side remains under investigation.

More than 50 fire units responded to the blaze. It was first reported around 4:20 Wednesday morning.

Firefighters contained the fire around 10 a.m., according to Woody Woodward, a spokesman for the San Antonio Fire Department.

LIVE NOW: We're on the scene of a fire at the iconic Midnight Rodeo bar off Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side. https://t.co/ogbLnRNLay

https://t.co/hiiuZ1jZNx — KABB FOX 29 (@KABBFOX29) November 2, 2022

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting through the roof of the building and its large front entrance.

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before the building collapsed on itself. Fire units were still on the scene as of midday.

No injuries were reported.

We lost a truly iconic establishment in District 10; the San Antonio dancehall, Midnight Rodeo. This venue was home to many over the years and its legacy will live on forever. I encourage everyone to share their best memories at Midnight Rodeo. It will surely be missed! https://t.co/JQYaUQm1bz — Clayton Perry (@district10perry) November 2, 2022

Midnight Rodeo closed in 2019 after decades of attracting urban country music fans with cold beer, country music, and hardwood dance floors.

Midnight Rodeo was a haven for two step dance music and line dancing.