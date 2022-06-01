Uvalde superintendent says students won't return to Robb Elementary, district is cooperating with investigation

Students and staff will not return to Robb Elementary School, said Superintendent Hal Harrell. He added the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will cooperate with the investigation into the May 24 shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

The 18-year-old gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement, but questions persist on why the classroom was not breached as students continued to be shot inside.

"Students and staff will not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus. We are working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses and will provide that information as soon as it is finalized. We are also working with agencies to help us identify improvements on all UCISD campuses," the statement read

"UCISD has and will continue to work with law enforcement who are investigating the event and realize that many questions remain. Because the investigation is ongoing and information is evolving, we are going to reserve comment until all state and federal agencies have completed their review."

The statement also said: "As the funerals of our beloved students begin, we extend our deepest condolences to the families of the 21 individuals who lost their lives on May 24, 2022. We are heartbroken over the loss of our teachers and students and hold each of their family members close to our hearts. The outpouring of love and offers of help from the local community and across the nation has been extraordinary... We want to express our sincere gratitude for the remarkable support of the community, state, and nation. We will be forever thankful for the many volunteers who continue to provide counseling support, food, and financial resources to our school district and the community. They have truly been a light in the darkness... We know there are questions about where we go from here, and I want to share what we know. First and foremost, we are going to continue to provide counseling and support to our families and staff for the foreseeable future. We know that our lives will never be the same, but we also know that we will join together to honor the lives we lost and build a stronger Uvalde for those who remain."

Harrell said he would continue to pray for the community and believes that better days are ahead.