Former Marine released from Russian prison now at BAMC for medical treatment

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published April 29, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
Ex-fuzileiro dos EUA Trevor Reed em local destinado aos presos durante julgamento em tribunal de Moscou
Tatyana Makeyeva
/
Reuters
Trevor Reed

Trevor Reed, a former Marine from Hood County who was imprisoned for more than three years in Russia, is now at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Reed landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland early Thursday morning after being exchanged for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a convicted Russian drug smuggler, in Turkey.

Yaroshenko was arrested during a DEA operation in Liberia in 2010 and was eventually convicted and imprisoned in the U.S.

Reed was flown to Turkey from Moscow's Vnukovo airport. Doctors are concerned about Reed’s health, and officials say he will be evaluated and treated at BAMC for the next several days.

Reed’s father Joey spoke Friday morning on ABC's "Good Morning America," during which he thanked President Joe Biden for securing Reed's release.

“Ultimately it was President Biden, which said all along, 'if we could just speak to the man, we think he would make this happen.' And that's exactly what happened," Joey Reed said, "He did everything that we had said he would do. And it's amazing. And we can't thank them enough. And we believe that he may have saved Trevor's life.”

Reed was arrested in Moscow in 2019 while intoxicated for allegedly endangering a police officer's life. He grabbed the arm of the officer who was driving Reed to the station.

Reed was in Russia to visit his girlfriend, who he met through an online dating site.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
