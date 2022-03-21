Tornado watch covers San Antonio until 10 p.m. Monday

The National Weather Service has increased the risk of violent weather for the San Antonio area to include a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Monday, but the worst risk remains between New Braunfels and Austin.

Forecasters said chances for tornadoes and hail up to 3 inches in diameter remain highest in the I-35 corridor closer to Austin. Still, San Antonians, especially those that live on the East Side, need to keep a close eye on the weather through Monday night.

Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph are possible through the evening, but the best chances for rain or thunderstorms diminish in San Antonio in the late afternoon or early evening on Monday.

416 PM Radar Update: Storms continue to develop and strengthen in the Hill Country southward into San Antonio. Just got a report of 1” hail near Blanco, and Severe Thunderstorm Warning is going into effect there. pic.twitter.com/NwnrOwTp0f — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 21, 2022

Tuesday and Wednesday will still be windy at times, but the sky will be sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Temperatures will be higher Thursday through Sunday.

A fire weather watch remains in effect from Tuesday afternoon due to fire prone conditions west of line from Rocksprings to Pearsall.

The National Weather Service reports any wildfires may spread rapidly and unpredictably.

Preventions starts with no outdoor burning and limiting activities that could produce a spark.