Ivalis Meza Gonzalez announces bid for Bexar County Judge

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez announced her candidacy for Bexar County Judge on Saturday morning.

Gonzalez is currently chief of staff for Mayor Ron Nirenberg. Gonzalez told the crowd her experience will give her an edge as county judge.

"Working in the mayor's office, I got to see what collaboration between the city and the county look like, I know that we can continue making sure our justice system is equipped to handle our domestic violence cases, mental health and supporting our kids and making sure that we are doing everything we can working hand-in-hand with their other suburban cities to making sure that everyone in this county has their needs addressed." she said.

Gonzalez is the daughter of the late Choco Meza, a political organizer who served as chair of the Bexar County Democratic Party.

"So my parents passion, that spirit has been a driving force for how to approach my life and now my service. All I have ever wanted to do is serve the community that has given so much to me and my family" said Gonzalez

Others who have announced their candidacy for the position include state Rep. Ina Minjarez, and former Bexar County District Judge Peter Sakai.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced in October that he would not run for another term.

Jennifer Gonzalez contributed to this report