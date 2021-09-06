Bexar County Judge Wolff Shrugs Off Woman's Insults At Grocery Store, Urges People to Mask Up

A woman verbally harassed Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff at a grocery store on Sunday as he carried his purchases to his vehicle.

She filmed Wolff at an H-E-B for more than three minutes and repeatedly made false statements about masks, vaccines, and the 2020 election. She followed him as he exited the store and then through the parking lot.

"He's a traitor. Nelson Wolff's a traitor and a communist," she said, briefly yelling the same back into the store. "Anyone who don't [sic] want to recount our election and supports masks on children: communist, traitor."

At one point, Wolff look back at her, chuckled and responded, "I'm recording everything you're saying."

A Bexar County statement on Monday included Wolff's reaction to the incident. He said that he understood the community was "'experiencing COVID fatigue from wearing masks and other public health guidelines. ... Mask up, keep social distance, and sanitize."

A statement added that there was no altercation, and no one was harmed.

Wolff, the county's top elected official, has helped lead Bexar County's efforts to combat the pandemic since March 2020. He's also been outspoken about Gov. Greg Abbott's actions over mask mandates at schools and businesses, vaccination campaigns, local emergency powers, and recent related legal fights.

In June of 2020, a disgruntled man confronted Wolff at a local Lowe's store over the county's mask mandate in effect at the time.