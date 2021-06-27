© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Pride Flag Flies Over San Antonio City Hall Making History

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published June 27, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT
CityofSAPrideFlag.jpg
City of San Antonio
/
Pride Flag Flying Over City Hall

For the first time ever, a pride flag is flying over San Antonio’s City Hall. Mayor Ron Nirenberg gave a message in front of City Hall on Saturday. "Let today's action be a small reminder that here in Texas, y'all means ALL, and to our LGBTQIA+ neighbors and our allies....happy pride" he said.


Nirenberg thanked his LGBTQ advisory committee and other organizations he said have helped advance equity in the city.

The flag incorporates portions of the City of San Antonio flag, and the display is meant to commemorate pride month.

