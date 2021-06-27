Pride Flag Flies Over San Antonio City Hall Making History

For the first time ever, a pride flag is flying over San Antonio’s City Hall. Mayor Ron Nirenberg gave a message in front of City Hall on Saturday. "Let today's action be a small reminder that here in Texas, y'all means ALL, and to our LGBTQIA+ neighbors and our allies....happy pride" he said.

For the first time in San Antonio’s history, a Pride version of our official city flag will fly over City Hall to commemorate this month’s celebrations.



In our city, y’all will always mean ALL.



Thank you to our LGBTQ Advisory Committee for the recommendation! pic.twitter.com/8gMmkJSW6f — Mayor Ron | Get vax’d! 💪 (@Ron_Nirenberg) June 26, 2021



Nirenberg thanked his LGBTQ advisory committee and other organizations he said have helped advance equity in the city.

The flag incorporates portions of the City of San Antonio flag, and the display is meant to commemorate pride month.

