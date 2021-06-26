Lawsuits Against Academy In Connection With Sutherland Springs Shooting Tossed

The Texas Supreme Court has dismissed various lawsuits against Katy, Texas-based Academy Sports and Outdoors for selling the weapon that was used in the Sutherland Springs shooting back in 2017.

The lawsuits state that Academy negligently and illegally sold the firearm and its ammunition to Devin Patrick Kelley, the suspect in the Sutherland Springs shooting.

The court ruled that Academy is Protected by the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA). This law protects firearms manufacturers and retailers from being held liable when crimes have been committed with their products.

The court also stated that “negligent entrustment is not recognized in Texas when there is a sale of a good, such as a firearm, instead of a loan of the item.” Because the firearm was sold, not loaned or borrowed by Kelley, then the negligent entrustment claim is not valid.

Academy was sued by the victims, survivors and families of the 2017 shooting

The Texas-based company operates around 120 stores throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

25 people were killed in the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting, the deadliest in modern Texas history.

