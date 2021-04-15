Police Officer Kills Gunman At San Antonio International Airport

San Antonio police confirmed on Thursday that an active shooter situation at the San Antonio International Airport was over and the shooter was dead.

Police said the gunman was armed with a .45-caliber handgun and had a box of ammunition.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus explained at a Thursday press conference that the airport shooting began at 2:30 p.m.

A park policeman confronted a man driving the wrong way in the Terminal B arrivals pickup lanes.

The individual got out of his car and began firing indiscriminately at the officer and the airport building.

The officer returned fire and struck the individual. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to McManus. The officer was not injured.

It was not immediately clear if any members of the public were injured.

Doug Rousini of San Antonio took this video as he and others were evacuated from the airport terminal and placed off the tarmac during the active shooter situation. @TPRNews pic.twitter.com/U8U156vFZK — Joey Palacios 😷 (@Joeycules) April 15, 2021

The incident prompted airport officials to evacuate hundreds of people from the terminals.

Doug Rousini of San Antonio was in the terminal. He recalled first seeing "a herd of people just running down the terminal."

He then saw personnel from the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, also fleeing from something. One woman with TSA yelled, "Run!" he remembered, and "then somebody said there's a shooter."

Rousini grabbed his baggage and ran.

He and others reached an exit, and he found himself in a crowded stairwell.

“Like a thousand people converging on that stairwell," Rousini said, "I was sitting there screaming, 'stop pushing, don’t push, don’t push, let everybody through.' Because I just kept … the only running through my mind was just getting back to my family and the thought of that not happening.”

BREAKING: Doug Rosini of San Antonio describes the inside of the SA Airport as shots were fired. He did not see the shooter. @TPRNews pic.twitter.com/MBKwlAD6eN — Joey Palacios 😷 (@Joeycules) April 15, 2021

Police believed the gunman was the same person firing a weapon from an overpass at Highway 281 and Loop 1604 earlier Thursday.

McManus said the shooter was known to the police department and might have suffered from mental health issues.

The chief called the officer a hero. He added that "we were lucky not to have a lot people injured or killed."

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary ground stop but by late Thursday afternoon air traffic had resumed.

During the COVID-19 briefing Thursday night, Mayor Ron Nirenberg thanked the officer who engaged the gunman. He said officers will not hesitate to use lethal force if a dangerous situation develops.

"There's of course de-escalation leading up to that," he explained, "but once it's an active shooter, police in San Antonio and across this country are taught to neutralize that threat to the public."

Nirenberg added that the federal government advises residents who find themselves in possible mass shooting scenario to run if they can, hide if they can't run, and fight if they can't hide or run.

Brian Kirkpatrick and Dan Katz contributed to this report.

