Hunger In Texas: No End In Sight For Pandemic Food Lines

Rosario Cepeda never asked for help with food until the pandemic hit.

“I’m a hairstylist. (People now) know they can go a long time without doing anything to their hair,” she said sitting in her car at a mass food distribution event put on by the San Antonio Food Bank.

The number of people scheduling appointments is a fraction of what it was before.

“There’s no work. There’s no income,” she said “At least we for sure have food,” she said motioning with her hand to the hundreds of cars surrounding her in the parking lot of an unused stadium. Every other week it is converted for this purpose.

While the quarantine changed people’s habits, it hasn’t changed hers.

She is still a workaholic. She was in line at 5 a.m. for a food distribution that didn’t start until 9 a.m. Then she went to her salon in the afternoon and hoped someone would show up because she has more mouths to feed.

“My daughter has four kids and a husband. There’s no work and no rent, so they had to move into my house,” Cepeda said.

This was the second food distribution she had been to since April, but her pandemic assistance ran out and she will be forced to come more regularly.

It’s clear that many people are in the same boat.

