StereoVision: Deer Vibes

TPR Music Artist Spotlight is a new interview series featuring some of our favorite national and international musical acts. Our first musical guest was San Antonio favorites, Deer Vibes, recorded live at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater at Texas Public Radio headquarters. StereoVision was made possible by Real Ale Brewing Company supporting live music partnership with TPR Music. For this and more visit tpr.org/music Thanks to Friends of Sound Records San Antonio for providing records and shelving for our stage setup!

Deer Vibes is an indie rock band, a musical collective including as few as five and as many as fifteen members, formed in 2009 by Michael Carrillo and Devin De Leon. The group is often characterized by its very large number of sounds, and its grand orchestrations featuring guitars, horns, violins, cellos and violas.

TPR Music team:

Director: Jacob Glombowski⁠ ⁠

Producer and Interviewer: Noah Slavin⁠

Videographer: Oscar Moreno

Assistant Producer: Tori Pool⁠

Audio Engineer: Alfie De la Garza⁠

Photography: Kristin Quintanilla

TPR Marketing team: Noah Slavin, Rob Martinez, Kristin Quintanilla, Bobby Salluce, Crisa Valdez, and Elisa Gonzales

For more exclusive music content, visit tpr.org/music