Summer Night City: Ruben V

Texas Public Radio | By Noah Slavin
Published December 8, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST
Ruben V
Miranda McCardle
/

Ruben V brings a fresh, smooth blend of blues, Latin, soul, and rock. It’s an ambitious mix of the music that moves him and in his skillful hands, becomes a truly energizing and enjoyable experience. The result is stylistically different from his peers – it’s alluring, soulful, fun and mature. As he says, “it’s everything I love about music.”

Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park.

Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs! Thank you as well to Jacob Glombowski and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance. Video produced by Noah Slavin and Rob Martinez

