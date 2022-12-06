© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer Night City: Daniel Miller & the Red Roses

Texas Public Radio | By Noah Slavin
Published December 6, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST
Daniel Miller
Miranda McCardle
/

Hailing from San Antonio, Daniel Miller and the Red Roses are a new Texas country band that will make you want to dance all night long.

Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park.

Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs! Thank you as well to Jacob Glombowski and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance.

Video produced by Noah Slavin and Rob Martinez

Noah Slavin
See stories by Noah Slavin