Summer Night City: Any Color You Like

Texas Public Radio | By Noah Slavin
Published December 7, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST
ACYL

Any Color You Like is a spirited 5-piece from San Antonio, Texas, creating an effortless combination of soul, prog, fusion, hip hop, and psychedelic mystic-folk sounds. ACYL is comprised of members who are diverse in culture, style, energy, and personal music preferences, helping them cultivate many colors within their songs. They approach the songwriting process by performing music that speaks to them. Conforming to a single genre has never been an option.

Any Color You Like live at Legacy Park for Summer Night City 2022 in downtown San Antonio, Texas.

Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park.

Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs! Thank you as well to Jacob Glombowski and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance.

Video produced by Noah Slavin and Rob Martinez.

DSC02709.JPG
1 of 16  — DSC02709.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02726.JPG
2 of 16  — DSC02726.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02731.JPG
3 of 16  — DSC02731.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02770.JPG
4 of 16  — DSC02770.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02710.JPG
5 of 16  — DSC02710.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02925.JPG
6 of 16  — DSC02925.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02923.JPG
7 of 16  — DSC02923.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02911.JPG
8 of 16  — DSC02911.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02832.JPG
9 of 16  — DSC02832.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02926.JPG
10 of 16  — DSC02926.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02831.JPG
11 of 16  — DSC02831.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02814.JPG
12 of 16  — DSC02814.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02711.JPG
13 of 16  — DSC02711.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02708.JPG
14 of 16  — DSC02708.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02659.JPG
15 of 16  — DSC02659.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02705.JPG
16 of 16  — DSC02705.JPG
Miranda McCardle

