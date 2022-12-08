Summer Night City: Any Color You Like

Any Color You Like is a spirited 5-piece from San Antonio, Texas, creating an effortless combination of soul, prog, fusion, hip hop, and psychedelic mystic-folk sounds. ACYL is comprised of members who are diverse in culture, style, energy, and personal music preferences, helping them cultivate many colors within their songs. They approach the songwriting process by performing music that speaks to them. Conforming to a single genre has never been an option.

Any Color You Like live at Legacy Park for Summer Night City 2022 in downtown San Antonio, Texas.

