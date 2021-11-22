nowplaying with Eddie Hernandez

Ride Out by Mystic Crew of Clearlight

This is an all-star-cast of a band from NOLA, members of EyeHateGod, Down and Crowbar. Instrumental Stoner Metal with influences of Jazz and RnB!

Last One Standing by Monophonics

Fronted by band leader Kelly Finnigan one of the grooviest NeoSoul bands to emerge in the last few years.

California Dreamin' by Jose Feliciano

I can never get enough of his approach to this 60s classic. Sung in Spanish and English!

Circles by Durand Jones & The Indications

This group has easily become one of my all-time favorite bands! NeoSoul at it's finest. Durand himself also fell in love with our beautiful city and now resides in San Antonio! Fantastic album too!

I Don't Need No Doctor by Humble Pie

Just good hard rock from my favorite era The 70s, with also the heaviest of Soul influences!