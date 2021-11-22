nowplaying with Dallas Williams, TPR Producer

What am I listening to? Normally, I would have a playlist ready to go with a wide array of artists, genres, tempos and moods to share. But we’re not in normal times. We’re in the over used “unprecedented times” and like most I too have changed over the course of this pandemic. As a self-described music nerd, I was almost embarrassed to admit this, but now I find comfort and solace in one album — to be fair, one really good album.

Mood Valiant, the latest release from Australian quartet Hiatus Kaiyote, is a picturesque journey into a genre-fluid rollercoaster of emotion and groove.

I’m not just listening to Mood Valiant; this album has a hold on me. From the intricate melodies to the simple yet sentimental lyrics to lead singer Nai Palm’s unmistakable voice, I’m enraptured.

I’ve had this album on repeat for a solid two months. At this point, I might become one of their top listeners on Spotify. My sentiments are best expressed by Nai Palm on the steady and serene track “Red Room.” Palm effortlessly sings “I don’t want to be anywhere but here.” So here — listening to Mood Valiant — is where I shall stay for just a little while longer.

My favorite tracks:



Rose Water

All The Words We Don’t Say

Red Room